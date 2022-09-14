15,100 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of MAN opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

