17,756 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

