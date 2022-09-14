19,373 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. Generac accounts for approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $3,587,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Generac by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Generac by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

GNRC opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

