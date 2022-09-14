239,800 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Acquired by Baader Bank INC

Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

Fluence Energy Profile

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

