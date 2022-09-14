3,095 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

