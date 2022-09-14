43,359 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $297,582,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after buying an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $228.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

