50,000 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE OC opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

