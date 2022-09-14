501,190 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 501,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,995,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

