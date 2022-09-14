50,726 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 152.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 60.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.1% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Clorox by 763.4% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 291.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Down 2.7 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.83. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

