75,663 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $6,764,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in General Electric by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

