87,039 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000. NIKE makes up 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

