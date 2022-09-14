94,744 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 94,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
