94,744 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 94,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

