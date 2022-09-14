9,601 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

