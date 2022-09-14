Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,649 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.