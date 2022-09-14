Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,525.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

