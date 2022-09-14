Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

