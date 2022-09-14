Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.76. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

