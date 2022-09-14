Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 4,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Air Lease by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

