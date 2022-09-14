Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,147 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

