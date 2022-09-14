Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,879 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $111,688. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

