Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $298.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.62. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

