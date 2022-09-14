Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $17,374,001.85 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amcor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

