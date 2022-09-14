American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

