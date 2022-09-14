AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is Bridge City Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

