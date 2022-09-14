AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

