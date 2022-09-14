Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

