Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $91,495,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

