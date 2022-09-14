Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,112.50%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

