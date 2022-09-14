AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

