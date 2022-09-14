Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,845,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avalara Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AVLR stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $190.68.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avalara by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avalara by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.