Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,845,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avalara Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $190.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avalara by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avalara by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

