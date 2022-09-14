Baader Bank INC Buys 24,273 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.8% of Baader Bank INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $386.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.27 and a 1 year high of $801.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

