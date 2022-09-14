Baader Bank INC Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Baader Bank INC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

