Baader Bank INC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

