Baader Bank INC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Baader Bank INC lessened its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,220 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insider Activity

Jamf Stock Down 5.8 %

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Jamf stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

