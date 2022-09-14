Baader Bank INC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baader Bank INC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

