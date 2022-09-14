Baader Bank INC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baader Bank INC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

DG stock opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

