Baader Bank INC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baader Bank INC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Corteva Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

