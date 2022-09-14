Baader Bank INC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 316.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.