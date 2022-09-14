Baader Bank INC Invests $2.24 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,260,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,393,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,567,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter worth $129,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. Citigroup cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

