Baader Bank INC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baader Bank INC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.