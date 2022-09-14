Baader Bank INC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

