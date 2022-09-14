Baader Bank INC Sells 29,322 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Baader Bank INC decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

