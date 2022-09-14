Baader Bank INC Sells 36,335 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baader Bank INC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,335 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

