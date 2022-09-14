Baader Bank INC Sells 643 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baader Bank INC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Baader Bank INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day moving average is $558.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

