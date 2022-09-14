Baader Bank INC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,562,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 302,479 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
