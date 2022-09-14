Baader Bank INC Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,588. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 5.5 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $120.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

