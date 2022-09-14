Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

