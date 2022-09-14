Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $44.00 Price Target

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $44.00 price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

