Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE BSM opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

