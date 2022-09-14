Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 129 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.88.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

